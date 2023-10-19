BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Daniel Landeros spent his life fighting for others, but suddenly, the LGBTQ+ advocate was shot dead on his birthday at Yokuts Park Sept. 18, and investigators say he was killed for being gay.

Court documents show Daniel Landeros and a friend were walking through Yokuts Park spending a warm summer night celebrating Landeros’ 43rd birthday on Monday, Sept. 18. The friend, whose name was redacted in court records, told homicide detectives that’s where the two were confronted with a homosexual slur from a man who was already at the park in his black Hummer wearing a dark hat and dark clothing. Landeros responded to the slur with another insult.

Reports show Landeros’ friend begged him to ignore the insult and enjoy his birthday, but that didn’t happen. There was a gunshot; Landeros was hit in the left chest and died at the scene.

Police retrieved surveillance video that linked the 2006 Black Hummer to 27-year-old Fredi Rivera of Delano, who was on probation for grand theft.

BPD homicide detectives arrested Rivera on Oct. 4 near his mother’s home in Delano, where he’d been living. Rivera faces first degree murder and is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.

Daniel’s friend, Audrey Chavez, says this case should be addressed as a hate crime for creating fear and unrest with those who share the victim’s characteristics.

A preliminary hearing is set for December.