New charges against accused kidnapper Matthew Queen stem from possession of two unregistered AR-15 rifles: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New charges filed last month against a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman and questioned her at gunpoint stem from him possessing two unregistered AR-15 rifles and high-capacity magazines, according to a court document.

The six new felonies filed against Matthew Queen come months after his arrest during the summer on other firearm-related charges, as well as kidnapping, assault and burglary charges.

Queen, 43, is a convicted felon and barred from owning any firearms.

He’s due in court Thursday afternoon to be formally arraigned on the new charges.

According to a probable cause declaration, police found the rifles inside a gray Chevrolet Suburban registered to Queen. One of the rifles had a barrel shorter than 16 inches, making it illegal to own under state law.

The short-barreled rifle had a magazine with 20 live 9mm rounds inserted in it, according to the declaration. The other rifle had a magazine with 30 live 5.56-caliber rounds.

“Both firearms were configured in a way that classified them as assault rifles… ,” police said in the declaration.

Among the earlier allegations against Queen are that he forced a woman into an orchard at gunpoint in 2018 and threatened to kill her while holding an AR-15 to her head.

The woman told detectives Queen questioned her at gunpoint about his then-girlfriend, Baylee Despot, being faithful to him.

Despot later went missing in April 2018. She had been living at Queen’s Rosedale home along with Queen’s wife and mother.

Queen has not been named a suspect in her disappearance.

He remains in custody on $1,075,000 bail.