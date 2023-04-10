BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Palmer Moland, the ex-Fairfax School District trustee charged last year with embezzlement and other crimes, is facing two additional charges in a recently filed case, according to court records.

Moland was charged March 20 with submitting fraudulent Medi-Cal claims and grand theft of property and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 11 — the same date as his hearing in the embezzlement case.

In that case, prosecutors say, Moland ignored bylaws by using public funds to hire an outside law firm to quash a motion to censure him, and to limit his exposure to public records requests related to the censure. Prosecutors say he should have abstained from voting to hire the firm because it posed a financial conflict of interest. The decision to hire the firm passed by a one-vote margin.

Moland is also charged with voter fraud and allegedly lied about living within the district during the 2018 and 2020 elections. He faces permanent disqualification from holding office if convicted.