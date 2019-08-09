Nearly 1,500 marijuana plants and 200 rounds of ammunition seized at grow site

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies seized nearly 1,500 marijuana plants and 200 rounds of ammunition at a grow site on Oakley Ridge Mountain, according to a court document.

The following items were seized Wednesday: 1,484 live marijuana plants; 200 rounds of 9mm ammunition; 150 pounds of processed marijuana; five random plant material samples; and two pounds of processed marijuana samples.

The grow was discovered Monday when a sergeant in a sheriff’s helicopter spotted multiple illegal outdoor marijuana gardens throughout a ravine of the mountains, according to the report.