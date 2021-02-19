Nearly $13M in marijuana seized, 5 men arrested in North Bakersfield bust

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly $13 million in illegal marijuana plants were seized and five Southern California men were arrested Friday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO says deputies served a search warrant at a large industrial property in North Bakersfield on Black Gold Road. Inside the illegal grow, deputies found 4,306 “high grade” marijuana plants. The sheriff’s office said they are valued at $12.9 million.

The five men were identified as: Avetis Torosyan, 62, of North Hollywood; Pogos Asuanyan, 60, of Glendale; Hayk Minasyan, 32, of Panorama City; Norair Vardanian, 59, of North Hollywood; Vague Oganasyan, 66, of Southern California.

The five men were booked into the Kern County jail for cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for purpose of sales and conspiracy, officials said.