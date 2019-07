LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies seized about 9.5 pounds of marijuana and $2,353.65 in cash following a traffic stop near Interstate 5, sheriff’s officials said.

The vehicle driven by Armando Aguilar Rodriguez, 24, was stopped around 10 p.m. July 24, according to sheriff’s officials.

Rodriguez was arrested on drug charges, multiple vehicle code violations and a charge of providing false identification to a peace officer. He was driving without a driver’s license.