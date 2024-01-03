BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The problems started in Downtown Bakersfield.

Roughly 100 bicyclists stormed the Rite Aid on 23rd Street, throwing items and stealing merchandise before swarming the streets as they headed east, causing traffic hazards wherever they went, according to newly-filed police reports.

A half-hour later, they mobbed the Burger King at 34th Street and Union Avenue, prompting the manager to call authorities for help, police say.

The group, now estimated to number in the hundreds, eventually dispersed, spreading northeast as they snarled traffic while running stop signs and red lights, rode in opposite lanes of travel and performed stunts in the middle of the street, say the reports filed in Superior Court. Most of them ignored police and motorists.

In the end, police arrested one man and issued citations to several juveniles. Seven bikes were seized.

A Fresno man told police he helped organize the Dec. 2 event so everyone could ride together safely. He blamed the problems on a separate group that joined them.

Police say in the reports they’ve been dealing with multiple similar disturbances.

“Over the past month, the Bakersfield Police Department has received over 25 calls for service regarding large groups of bicyclists engaging in illegal activities that include, but are not limited to, traffic hazards, peace disturbances, thefts and assault with deadly weapons,” an officer wrote.

Jacob Rossen, the adult taken into custody, faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and having a bicycle in a prohibited area, as well as three vehicle code infractions. The 20-year-old is due in court Thursday.

Police say Rossen rode east in the westbound lanes of Panorama Drive and fled from officers. He was later located at the intersection of Bernard and North Baker streets, according to the court documents.

An officer activated his vehicle’s lights and tried to stop him, but Rossen took off east on Bernard Street before crossing north through all traffic lanes and heading in the opposite direction, the documents say.

“It should be noted there was heavy traffic and multiple vehicles had to stop abruptly to prevent colliding with Rossen,” the officer wrote.

Rossen then turned south onto Baker Street and east into an alley. He tried to jump a curb leading to Jefferson Park but damaged his bike’s rear rim and stopped, according to the reports.

Taken into custody, Rossen told the officer he fled because he didn’t want to go to jail, according to the reports.

One of the teens cited by officers rode south in the northbound lanes of River Boulevard and nearly collided with a vehicle driven by a police sergeant, the documents say. The sergeant took evasive action to avoid hitting him.

Another officer blocked the teen’s path with his vehicle and the teen abandoned his bicycle, the documents say. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase, then cited and released to his mother.