DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Nazi clothing, flags and stickers were found inside the home of a man accused of repeatedly vandalizing a Delano church by spray-painting a racial slur on windows, signs and chairs.

A Delano police investigator said the Nazi-related items led him to believe the actions of Kyle Sison may have been “based on his hate towards the Black community,” according to newly-filed court documents.

Sison, 33, is accused of vandalizing New Allen Chapel AME Church in incidents that occurred July 17, Aug. 30 and Nov. 18. He’s charged with a hate crime of vandalizing a church, vandalism with damage of $400 or more and damaging a property to violate civil rights.

Sison has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a hearing on Monday.

A church member estimated the damage caused Nov. 18 would cost $10,000 to repair, according to Delano police reports filed in Superior Court. A detective wrote that a racial slur had been spray-painted “throughout the entire church.”

Surveillance footage captured the vandal, who wore a white mask and glasses. Police believed, upon reviewing the footage, that the suspect had walked to the church.

Upon speaking with Sison, who lives within a mile of and on the same street as the church, investigators noticed a close resemblance to the suspect seen in the footage, according to the documents. Additionally, Sison appeared to wearing clothing similar to what the suspect wore in one of the incidents, the reports say.

In a lengthy interview with Delano police, Sison talks about spending a few years in Alaska, going to Bakersfield College and living with his grandparents in Delano. He denies harboring racist feelings toward anyone.

Shown the surveillance footage, Sison says the person pictured isn’t him.

“It looks like me,” Sison said according to the documents. “That’s not me.”

A detective said, “It’s pretty, pretty clear that that’s you in those videos.”

This article will be updated.