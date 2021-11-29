Navy serviceman’s sentencing in teen sex case postponed

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A judge reinstated $500,000 bail for a Navy serviceman and ordered him taken into custody after he failed to contact probation officials ahead of his sentencing for allegedly engaging in a sex act with a teen girl.

Matthew Foxhall had been out of custody pending his sentencing, which was supposed to go forward Monday, but a representative from the Kern County Probation Department told the court they repeatedly tried contacting Foxhall but received no response and could not complete a presentencing report.

Foxhall, 20 at the time of his arrest in March, claimed he called the probation department three times but couldn’t reach anyone.

The judge told Foxhall he was taking the probation department at their word then reinstated bail and set sentencing for Jan. 3.

Foxhall was arrested by Ridgecrest police a week after attempting to bring a 15-year-old girl to his barrack at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, according to court documents.

Following a party March 20, Foxhall offered to drive the girl to a friend’s house but instead tried to get her onto the base, the reports say. They were turned away because she did not have an ID.

Foxhall then drove the teen down the street to Ridgecrest Cinemas, where they allegedly had sex in his car, according to the documents. Surveillance video from a nearby restaurant captured footage of Foxhall’s Ford Mustang from the moment it approached the base to the time it stayed in the parking lot.

In October, Foxhall pleaded no contest to engaging in a sex act with a victim too intoxicated to resist. Three other charges related to sex acts with a minor were dismissed.