Navy serviceman gets 3 years in teen sex case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Navy serviceman who pleaded no contest to engaging in a sex act with an intoxicated teen girl was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.

Matthew Foxhall, 21, in March tried to bring a 15-year-old girl to his barrack at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. Turned away because the girl didn’t have an ID, Foxhall drove her down the street to Ridgecrest Cinemas, where they allegedly had sex in his car.

Court documents say surveillance video from a nearby restaurant captured Foxhall’s car, a gray Ford Mustang, from the moment it approached the base to when it parked at the theater.

In October, Foxhall pleaded no contest to engaging in a sex act with a victim too intoxicated to resist. Three charges related to sex acts with a minor were dismissed.