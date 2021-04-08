Navy serviceman arrested for unlawful sex in Ridgecrest; allegedly tried taking teen onto base

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — An active-duty service member stationed at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake is facing three felony charges after allegedly having sex with a minor he had tried to bring on to the Navy base.

Matthew Foxhall, 20, was arrested by Ridgecrest police on March 27, about a week after the incident. The department, and the NCIS, were notified about Foxhall’s attempt to bring the teen to his barrack, leading them to contact the teen’s parents.

According to court documents, Foxhall and the 15-year-old had already been messaging each other on the social media app Snapchat. After a party on March 20, Foxhall offered to drive her to a friend’s house, but they instead tried to get onto the base and were turned away because the teen did not have an ID.

Foxhall reportedly drove the teen down the street to Ridgecrest Cinemas, where they allegedly had sex in his car. Investigators corroborated the teen’s story by using surveillance video from a nearby restaurant that reportedly captures Foxhall’s car, a gray Ford Mustang, from the moment it approaches the base and for the time it stayed in the parking lot.

Foxhall was arraigned April 1 in Ridgecrest. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $125,000 bail, which will be reviewed at his next hearing.

According to data provided by the US Navy, Foxhall is an Alabama native who has been at China Lake since November 2019, a few months after he enlisted. At the time of his arrest, he was a Logistics Specialist Seaman.