BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man forced to leave a ranch west of Wasco for failure to pay rent was sentenced Thursday to a life term in prison for fatally shooting a man whose family owns the property.

A sentence of 35 years to life was handed down to Alvaro Cruz, 49, convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Narciso Martinez, according to court records.

On June 9, 2021, Cruz returned to the ranch after being evicted, prosecutors said. Martinez spotted Cruz and yelled at him to leave.

As Martinez approached, Cruz got in his SUV and reversed it, forcing Martinez to step aside to avoid being hit, prosecutors said. Martinez then stood next to the driver side door and again told Cruz to leave.

Cruz drew a gun and fired three shots, hitting Martinez in the chest and stomach, according to prosecutors. Martinez took a few steps then collapsed.

DNA evidence, aerial photographs and eyewitness information linked Cruz to the shooting.