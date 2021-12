BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The names of a man and woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide on Sunday have been released.

Arsenio Ismael Rubio, 29, and Rejina Garcia Terriquez, 24, died by gunshot in the 300 block of Hughes Lane, in south Bakersfield, according to coroner’s officials. The coroner’s office has not yet released manner — whether by suicide or homicide.

Terriquez was found dead inside a house, and Rubio in a vehicle outside the home.