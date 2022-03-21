Police announced the name of the shooting victim on March 12 in the parking lot of 5000 Belle Terrace.

The Bakersfield Police Department said Marco Antonio Rosales, 19, was shot at the scene and died at Kern Medical Center just before 8:30 p.m. on March 17.

Rosales and one other woman were shot by Daniel Moran, 28.

Moran faces two counts of attempted murder and was booked into the Kern County Jail, according to police.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department said an examination will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 661-326-3803.