Naked man arrested for breaking windows with a hammer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a naked man who broke business windows with a hammer in southeast Bakersfield overnight. Multiple businesses were damaged on East Brundage Lane, near Highway 58 around 2:27 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was arrested for felony vandalism and was transported to an area hospital for treatment on a self-inflected wound and agitated behavior, according to BPD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.