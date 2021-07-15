‘My bad’; KCSO releases video of ‘accidental’ K9 bite

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released video of a May incident where a Sheriff’s K9 attacked a prone man. In May, KCSO had said the man who was bit was not involved with the alleged crime.

According to KCSO, deputies had stopped a reported stolen vehicle on the 5900 block of Wright Avenue. When they arrived, a man was seen communicating with the driver and was forced to the ground.

But while he was prone, another deputy accidentally released a K9, identified as Viktor, from his vehicle. At one point of the video, a deputy is heard saying “Oh, s**t, my bad” once the canine gets loose.

Viktor was temporarily taken off patrol and his handler has been reassigned while the case is reviewed. However, KCSO said because the deployment was determined to be “accidental” it was not considered a “use of force as defined by law.” The partners were “recertified in all areas of training provided by the Sheriff’s Office contracted K-9 trainer,” according to the video.

According to KCSO an administrative investigation is still underway. Anyone with more information is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.