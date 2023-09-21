BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Twenty-six years ago, Matthew Nall went on a crime spree that left a man dead in Riverside County and permanently disfigured a deputy in Kern County.

Since then, he’s joined a white supremacist prison gang and racked up a slew of violations, resulting in more prison terms.

Last month, the Board of Parole Hearings denied the 50-year-old Nall parole for three years, finding he continued to pose a danger to society.

“I am relieved that the Board of Prison Terms chose not to release such a dangerous person who committed horrific criminal acts,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release announcing the board’s decision.

In 1997, Nall shot a man in the head three times in Riverside County and disposed of his body by dumping it in a stolen vehicle he set aflame, according to details of his crimes contained in the release. He stole a truck in Visalia and made his way to Kern County.

Upon arriving in the Wasco area, he tried to kill a deputy by ramming his patrol vehicle at high speed. The deputy’s lower body was crushed between the two vehicles. Nall threatened a witness, then committed two home-invasion robberies at gunpoint, taking a vehicle from the second home.

Deputies found him soon after and a high-speed chase ensued. Nall was found guilty of crimes including murder and attempted murder of a peace officer.