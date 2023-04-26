BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Earlier this month, convicted murderer Joseph Orta threw a book at a Superior Court judge while being sentenced for multiple attacks he committed in Kern County prisons.

On Wednesday, Orta appeared in court for another sentencing hearing before a different judge. He didn’t attempt anything similar, remaining polite throughout.

In fact, after Orta was sentenced he thanked Judge Michael G. Bush for his time and invited him to his wedding when he’s released.

Orta, 49, is serving five life terms in prison, including one for killing his cousin’s wife. His wedding plans — let alone Bush attending — are improbable. But he appeared to like his odds.

Bush at one point didn’t impose certain fees, noting Orta would never get out.

“I am gonna get out,” Orta said.

“Pardon?” Bush asked.

“I am,” the defendant said.

Bush proceeded with the rest of the sentencing. Orta was sentenced to a life term for an attack at Kern Valley State Prison in 2019 in which he stabbed an inmate in the neck with an inmate-manufactured weapon, according to prosecutors. Prison guards intervened and stopped Orta from killing the man.

On April 11, Orta was sentenced to multiple life terms in prison and flung a book across the room at a judge, according to prosecutors. He was restrained and a razorblade weapon was found on him.

Orta’s sentencing on that date involved two cases. In 2017, Orta cut an inmate at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi with a razorblade attached to a tongue depressor, according to prosecutors. He sliced the inmate’s face open, causing serious injury and permanent scarring.

In the other case, Orta in 2022 stabbed an inmate in the neck at Kern Valley State Prison and was subdued before he could kill him, prosecutors said.

Orta has been in custody since his arrest in 2008 in Los Angeles County for killing his cousin’s wife after having a brief affair with her. He was convicted of murder.