BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — He’s not going anywhere.

Notorious murderer Jamie Osuna appeared via Zoom Wednesday for a resentencing hearing in Bakersfield. One year was shaved off his prison term.

He’s now serving life without parole, plus seven years to life, plus 20 years for the grisly torture-slaying of Yvette Pena more than a decade ago.

Additionally, he’s facing a murder charge in Kings County for the 2019 death of his cellmate — who was decapitated — at Corcoran State Prison. Prosecutors have not formally announced whether they’ll seek the death penalty in that case.

The resentencing was necessary under a 2020 change to the law addressing enhancements for prior prison terms. All defendants previously sentenced with that enhancement must be resentenced.

The heavily-tattooed Osuna made no comment during the brief hearing before Judge Gloria J. Cannon. She found the killer had made no “rehabilitative efforts” since his incarceration.

More than a dozen friends and family members of Pena attended the hearing, many wearing shirts featuring her photo and the words “In Memory and Justice.”

Tanya Perez, 42, a friend of Pena’s, said afterward Osuna continues to haunt them.

“It makes your stomach turn just to even see his face, just to think that that’s the last image that Yvette had in her mind,” she said.

On Nov. 13, 2011, police were called to a report of a body found in a room at the El Morocco Motel. That body was Pena’s. Prosecutors said she suffered “truly horrific” injuries.

Police arrested Osuna five days later after surrounding an apartment where he was staying in west Bakersfield.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to all charges, including first-degree murder.

At his sentencing hearing, he smiled as he mocked Pena’s family, and gave the thumbs-up sign when given life without parole.

Perez said he deserves worse.

“Death” would be an appropriate sentence, she said. “Death, ultimately, and I don’t even think that in death we will have the justice that Yvette needs or that any victim of his needs.”

Following sentencing, Osuna ultimately ended up at Corcoran State Prison in Kings County. He was eventually given a cellmate, Luis Romero, 44.

On the morning of March 9, 2019, guards checked their cell and made a gory discovery.

Romero had been beheaded and other body parts removed. Osuna wore a necklace made of parts of his cellmate’s body. “Hahaha” was written in blood over the walls.

The Kings County prosecutor who first handled the case called it the most gruesome slaying he’s ever seen.

Charged with murder and a slew of other crimes, Osuna spent time in a state hospital, where he received mental health services before being found competent to stand trial.

He’s due back in Kings County Superior Court early next year. It’s expected a preliminary hearing will then be scheduled.