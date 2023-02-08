BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gregory Laskowski cut open a plastic bag and pulled out a white sweater dotted with large orange-brown stains and what he described as “gaping holes.”

The stains are dried blood. The holes were caused by gunshots.

Tracie Johnn’a Clark, 15, wore the sweater when she was gunned down in 1987 by former Kern County sheriff’s Deputy David Keith Rogers.

“When it came in it was wet and dripping with blood,” Laskowski said of the sweater, which he first examined 35 years ago as a criminalist with the county’s crime lab.

Laskowski began testifying Tuesday in the penalty phase retrial of Rogers, and on Wednesday — the 12th day of the retrial — he held and described Clark’s clothing. He explained his role in the investigation and the testing he performed on multiple items.

Later he handled the murder weapon, a .38-caliber Colt revolver, as he testified He examined its serial number and confirmed it was the same gun seized from Rogers’ truck in 1987.

Rogers, 75, killed Clark and Janine Marie Benintende, 20. Both worked as prostitutes.

The ex-deputy was convicted in 1988 and sentenced to death, but the state Supreme Court in 2019 overturned his death sentence after determining a prosecution witness whose testimony was used during the penalty phase falsely testified he sexually assaulted her.

Rogers’ murder convictions remain intact. At the end of the retrial, the jury will be tasked with deciding whether he should be resentenced to death or to life without parole.

The prosecution expects to rest its case next week.