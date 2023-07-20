BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The remains of a woman who was fatally shot after tracking her stolen vehicle with an Apple AirTag were handed over by the coroner’s office to a woman who claimed to be the victim’s sister, and were then cremated without the family’s permission, according to a claim brought against the county.

The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, seeks $500,000 on behalf of the parents of Victoria Ann Marie Hampton, alleging the coroner’s office “failed to properly investigate and did not follow its own protocols before releasing the remains . . . to a non-family member.”

Filed July 13 by attorney Eugene Lorenz, the claim says Hampton’s remains were given to a woman named Vicki Cline after she identified herself as Hampton’s sister and said Hampton’s parents were dead.

That came as news to Richard Escudero and Nancy Hazle — Hampton’s parents — who learned of their daughter’s death three months after the fact through a newspaper article, having never been contacted by coroner’s officials, the claim says.

The parents further learned Cline had cremated their daughter’s remains on May 8.

“As a result of the negligence of the Kern County Coroner’s Office the parents of the decedent . . . have suffered significant emotional distress,” according to the claim.

When questioned by a private investigator, Cline said she and Hampton “were like sisters” but acknowledged they were not biological relatives, according to documents filed with the claim.

Hampton, 61, was shot on March 19 on Ginger Drive after using an AirTag to track her stolen Dodge Hellcat. She died on April 1.

Four people have been charged in connection with her death.