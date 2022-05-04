BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Sgt. Stephen Wells rushed to Golden West Casino the evening of Nov. 3, 2017, he saw a body on the ground as he secured the scene and corralled witnesses to the shooting that had just occurred.

Reports came in the gunman had run to a nearby convenience store on South Union Avenue, Wells said.

“It was a very chaotic scene and we were doing our best to direct deputies to that location and have additional deputies dispatched to our location,” Wells testified Wednesday in the trial of Keon Brackenridge.

A documented member of the West Side Crips gang, Brackenridge, 36, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting that killed security guard Richard Esau Iloilo, 25.

Witnesses told sheriff’s investigators Brackenridge refused to show identification and was denied entry. As security guards escorted him off the property, Brackenridge stopped in the parking lot, pulled a gun from his waistband and opened fire, according investigators’ reports filed in Superior Court.

Iloilo was hit and died at the scene. Three security guards returned fire, hitting Brackenridge in the forearm and thigh.

He ran two blocks to Playfair Market, where deputies arrested him.

The jury heard opening statements Monday. Brackenridge is represented by Gary Turnbull, and John Allen is prosecuting the case.