BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a convicted sex offender charged with killing a man in Lake Isabella was postponed Friday after a defense attorney said she had received more evidence to review.

The trial of Hannah Tubbs was moved to March 27 at the request of Deputy Public Defender Kate Lee. Tubbs, who identifies as female, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, assault and threatening a witness.

Tubbs, 26, was arrested in May and held on $1 million bail in the death of Michael Clark. Prosecutors say Tubbs killed Clark on or about April 21, 2019.

Clark’s body was found in the Kern River in August 2019. The College Place, Washington man had been reported missing three months earlier.

In 2019, Tubbs was linked through DNA evidence to the 2014 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in Palmdale. Tubbs was 17 at the time.

In January, Tubbs pleaded guilty and received a two-year sentence in a juvenile facility, an outcome resulting in fierce criticism of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who refused to file a motion to move Tubbs’ case to adult court.