Murder trial in deadly Bakersfield stabbing ends in hung jury

A woman was fatally stabbed in May 2020 in the 1500 block of Pacific Street.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mistrial was declared in the murder trial of a man who fatally stabbed a woman in May of last year after jurors failed to reach a verdict.

A jury on Monday hung 9-3 for guilty in the trial of Leonard Herring, Deputy Public Defender Kevin Moran said. He said it was unclear if that vote was on the murder charge or for one of the lesser included offenses.

A retrial is scheduled Jan. 10.

Herring, 47, stabbed Denysha Langston, 25, during a fight in East Bakersfield on May 6, 2020.

Herring claimed self-defense, saying Langston and a man attacked him while he sat in his car around 1 a.m. outside his girlfriend’s home, Moran said. Langston and the man were related to the girlfriend.

Moran said the man threw punches at Herring, who defended himself by cutting the man’s hand. The attorney said Herring was fighting off the woman when she suffered a stab wound to her chest.

Herring was arrested hours later and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.