Murder trial for Wendy Howard scheduled for April 27

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial for a Tehachapi woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex was scheduled Monday for April 27.

Also Monday, attorney Tony Lidgett confirmed he will remain Howard’s attorney.

Last month, it was questionable whether Howard, who is out on bail, would be able to raise enough money to retain Lidgett for trial.

Howard, 50, shot Kelly Rees Pitts multiple times June 5 outside her house in the 400 block of Appaloosa Court after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter, according to court documents.

She told police she and Pitts, who arrived at her house to drop off his grandson, were arguing when he drove over her foot with his quad.

She said she felt threatened, so she pulled a handgun from her waistband and shot him, according to the documents.

Pitts, 57, suffered a gunshot wound to the center of his upper chest, another through the center of his neck and a bullet graze to his cheek, according to the documents.

When police asked why she kept firing after the first shot and didn’t run inside her home, Howard said she thought she should stand her ground.