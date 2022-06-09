BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men wanted for murder led police on a multi-county, high-speed chase that ended here in Kern County.

The chase started around 5 p.m. Wednesday in San Luis Obispo after the driver failed to yield to San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, according to a news release. Sheriff’s officials in San Luis said the two men carjacked and robbed someone at gunpoint earlier in the day.

The men were also suspects in a murder case from earlier in the week.

The chase made its way onto Highway 46 through Paso Robles and eventually into Kern County. The two men eventually got out of their car and ran into an orchard, according to KCSO.

KCSO’S SWAT team, K9 Unit and Air Unit responded to the incident and set up a perimeter around the orchard. A KCSO K9 handler spotted the two suspects running northbound from Highway 46, away from an ATV they allegedly stole from a homeowner in the area, and directed the CHP Air Unit to the location, according to KCSO.

The men tried to hide from law enforcement near a canal, but KCSO deputies found them.

They arrested one suspect, a juvenile, without incident. As they approached the second suspect, they discovered he died from a gunshot wound, according to officials.

A gun was found near the body, but it is unclear who fired the weapon or how the deceased suspect suffered the injury. KCSO said law enforcement officers did not fire their weapons during the incident.

The juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall on an outstanding warrant. The Coroner’s office will release the second suspect’s name at a later time.

KCSO has opened a homicide investigation and is working with Lompoc Police Department, Anaheim Police Department, San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office, Santa Barbara Juvenile Probation, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.