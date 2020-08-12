Murder suspect’s death under investigation as possible suicide, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials say a man who was charged with murder in the shooting death of another man has died of a possible suicide.

Although the death of Michael Shinsky was being investigated as a suicide, an autopsy report was not yet complete, officials said. Shinsky was involved in an incident July 29 while in jail, according to the sheriff’s office. He was later pronounced dead.

The 34-year-old was arrested July 25 in the fatal shooting of a man found at a home on 15th Street in Mojave.