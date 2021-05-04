Murder suspect who escaped Lerdo remains at large, investigation into jail has begun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials have begun a “complete assessment” of Lerdo Jail to determine how two men charged with murder in the death of a 3-year-old boy escaped last week.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards Unit is looking into any flaws of the building or staff issues, according to a news release sent Tuesday. It said any structural, policy or staff issues will be dealt with and the findings will be released once the investigation is complete.

Tyrone Johnson and David Palms managed to escape Lerdo early April 28. Palms was arrested later that morning at a Dollar General in Shafter.

Palms and Johnson, documented members of the East Side Crips, shot 3-year-old Major Sutton, his older brother and pregnant mother in November 2017, according to court documents. The mother lived with a member of a rival street gang who wasn’t home during the attack.

The escape also comes over a month after the death of the third defendant, Myeisha Dale, who was accused of driving both men from the scene. Dale’s cause of death has not been released.