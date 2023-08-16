BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Murder suspect Joseph Neve was arraigned without incident on Wednesday, a day after he screamed obscenities and resisted a group of deputies as they wrestled him from the courtroom.

An attorney with the Indigent Defense Program entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of Neve, 56, to charges offirst-degree murder and making criminal threats. Neve is accused in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found at the intersection of 25th and H streets Sunday morning. The victim’s name has not been released.

Held without bail, Neve is due back in court on Aug. 25. He’s represented by IDP due to a conflict with the Public Defender’s office.

Police arrested Neve on Sunday evening at the intersection of Chester Avenue and 22nd Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Reports filed in the case weren’t available as of Wednesday.