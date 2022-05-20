BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hannah Tubbs, convicted of child molestation in Los Angeles County and suspected of murder in Kern County, is scheduled for a hearing next week where a judge will determine if there is sufficient evidence to hold her for trial.

Tubbs, 26, could have the preliminary hearing as early as Monday if a courtroom is available, Judge David Zulfa said during a proceeding held Friday morning.

The hearing is expected to last about four hours.

Prosecutors on May 19 brought charges of first-degree murder and robbery against Tubbs in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in the Kern River.

Tubbs, who identifies as a woman and previously went by the name James Tubbs, is accused of killing Michael Clark, a College Place, Wash., man. Friends reported him missing in Kern County in May 2019, and his body was found three months later.

In 2019, DNA evidence linked Tubbs to the 2014 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in Palmdale. Tubbs was 17 at the time.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, standing by his policy of refusing to try juveniles as adults, refused to file a motion to move Tubbs to adult court.

In January, Tubbs pleaded guilty and received a two-year term in a juvenile facility, prompting heavy criticism of Gascon which increased after jailhouse phone calls surfaced of Tubbs gloating over the lenient sentence.

Tubbs remains in custody on $1 million bail.