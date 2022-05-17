BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hannah Tubbs, the convicted sex offender whose child molestation case in Los Angeles County led to intense criticism of its top prosecutor, and who is facing a murder charge in Kern County, pleaded no contest two years ago to stabbing a man in Lake Isabella.

Tubbs, 26, pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge in March 2020.

Tubbs previously went by the name James Tubbs but now identifies as a woman.

According to court documents, sheriff’s investigators interviewed a man stabbed during an argument by someone who refused to leave his property.

An investigator wrote he immediately thought of Tubbs upon hearing the suspect’s description.

“I know Tubbs to have a disability that makes (her) arms appear to be shorter than average length,” the investigator wrote in the documents. “I know Tubbs to be known as ‘Sequoia’ to other transients and drug users in the Lake Isabella area.”

Tubbs was located and deputies found a pocketknife, methamphetamine and a pipe used to smoke meth on her, the reports say. She denied being in a fight.

“I have no idea what you are talking about,” Tubbs said according to the documents.

A witness identified Tubbs as the attacker.

Conflicting statements were given as to whether Tubbs entered the victim’s home or remained on the doorstep, but a witness said Tubbs — whom she called Sequoia — showed up the morning of March 5 asking for a ride.

The victim, whose named is redacted from the documents, told investigators Tubbs ignored him when he told her to leave. Tubbs left the front door and stood near a van continuing to yell for a ride, he said.

The victim went outside and again told Tubbs to leave, the reports say. He noticed a knife in Tubbs’ hand so he started walking away because he “did not want any problems,” he told investigators.

When he turned around, Tubbs hit him several times and he realized he’d been stabbed, the man told investigators. He said Tubbs ran and he lost sight of her.

He suffered a collapsed lung and two smaller cuts, the reports say.

At the time of her arrest, Tubbs had a no-bail warrant out of Washington State for assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant out of Los Angeles County for a sex crime, according to the documents.

In 2019, Tubbs was linked through DNA evidence to the 2014 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in Palmdale. Tubbs was 17 at the time.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, continuing his policy of refusing to try juveniles as adults, did not file a motion to move Tubbs to adult court.

In January, Tubbs pleaded guilty and received a two-year sentence in a juvenile facility.

Last week, Tubbs was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Clark, whose body was found in the Kern River in August 2019. The College Place, Washington man had been reported missing in May 2019 by friends who visited the area with him.

Reports filed in that case have been sealed.

Held on $1 million bail, Tubbs is due back in court Friday.