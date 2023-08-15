BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hurling expletives, a man accused in a deadly stabbing struggled against multiple deputies, knocking one into a bench, as they ousted him from a Kern County courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

The fracas began shortly after Joseph Neve, 56, stood to be arraigned before Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr.

Neve said he didn’t know what charges he was facing.

“These mother——- haven’t told me a god—- thing,” he told Deputy Public Defender Kelsey Stout.

Joseph Neve was quiet when he first stood for his arraignment on a charge of first-degree murder. That soon changed.

Informed he was charged with murder, Neve responded, “Murder charge, for f—— sitting with him?” He continued to speak but deputies ordered him to be quiet.

He ignored them.

“F— you guys,” Neve said.

At that point, deputies converged on and grabbed Neve. He continued to shout expletives and, despite being shackled, strongly resisted as more deputies took hold and forced him out. One deputy banged into a bench, knocking it out of place, during the scuffle.

“I apologize, ladies and gentlemen, for that display of disruptive behavior,” Ponce said.

Neve will return to court Wednesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder and making criminal threats in the death of a man found with stab wounds Sunday morning at the intersection of 25th and H streets, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene. Police said Neve was arrested Sunday night at the intersection of Chester Avenue and 22nd Street.