BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man wanted in connection to the killing of Michael Rico Stubbs, 32, was arrested in North Dakota Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The department says Kira Burton II, 25, was arrested without incident in Horace, North Dakota. Burton had an outstanding warrant for the murder of Stubbs.

Burton will remain in custody in North Dakota until extradited to Kern County.

If you have information regarding this case, call Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.