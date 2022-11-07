BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When a man approached him outside the Rosedale Inn and told him to put his gun away because children were present, Gary Jennings pointed at him and fired.

A single shot hit Corey Michael Jennings in the chest, killing him.

“This was murder,” prosecutor Cole Sherman told the jury Monday afternoon during his closing argument in Jennings’ trial.

Fisher, 31, was unarmed during the April 18, 2021, confrontation, Sherman said.

Jennings’ attorney, Alekxia Torres Stallings, said the shot was fired in self-defense.

She said Fisher yelled, “If you’re going to pull a gun, you better use it,” while approaching Jennings in a threatening manner.

“No one knew, or could have known, Corey Fisher’s intentions that evening,” she said.

Jennings, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and faces a life term in prison if convicted. He is a convicted felon and was illegally in possession of a gun when the shooting occurred.

The jury received the case late Monday afternoon and will begin deliberations Tuesday.

‘He is the danger’

Jennings killed Fisher for telling him to put the gun away, Sherman said. He simply became angry and he fired.

When arrested, Jennings never claimed self-defense or said he was scared. He also never mentioned self-defense in recorded phone calls made from jail, the prosecutor said.

It’s only at trial he’s claiming self-defense because it’s his last resort, Sherman said.

“He is the one with a gun,” Sherman said. “He is the danger. He’s the one making this a violent situation.”

Fisher’s comments to Jennings as he approached weren’t smart, the prosecutor said, but they didn’t call for deadly force. He asked the jury to return a guilty verdict for first-degree murder.

A chaotic scene

Rosedale Inn is known as “the zoo,” Torres Stallings said. Prostitution, drugs, thefts — anything goes. She said it’s estimated one in three people there carry a gun.

On the night of the shooting, a white truck had been driving wildly through the area, nearly striking someone. A number of residents mistakenly believed Jennings had been the driver, Torres Stallings said.

A group of people, angry about the truck, argued with Jennings from a second floor balcony. Fisher came downstairs.

It was a “chaotic scene,” and Jennings had reason to be afraid when Fisher walked up yelling, Torres Stallings said. Jennings didn’t know Fisher, and could only take his, “if you’re going to pull a gun, you better use it,” remark as a serious threat, she said.

Life hasn’t been easy for Jennings, Torres Stallings said. His mother left home when he was young because she was addicted to methamphetamine. His father got Jennings addicted to the drug. He has tried but failed to kick the habit.

For the 10 years before the shooting, Jennings lived on the street, sometimes subjected to violence, Torres Stallings said. He’s been shot at, robbed, threatened. On one occasion a trucker beat him with a hammer.

He’s found himself in a number of tight situations, she said, but has survived. And on the night Fisher came toward him he again decided he wanted to live. He twice told Fisher to stop then fired one shot to end what he perceived as a deadly threat, the attorney said.

She repeatedly referred to surveillance video that shows Jennings appear to trip and duck just before shooting. Jennings has said he believes he was shot in the back with a pellet gun.

There was provocation, Torres Stallings said, arguing Fisher’s death is a tragedy, not murder.

A felon with a gun

In his rebuttal, Sherman said this case is about three things: a felon with a gun, violence and lies.

Jennings pulled the gun and kept his hand on it while arguing. He has acknowledged he never saw Fisher with a weapon.

The defense is right, Sherman told the jury, in that no one will ever know what was in Fisher’s mind that night. No one can ask him what his intent was.

“Why don’t we get to hear from him?” Sherman asked. “Because the defendant murdered him.”