Murder defendant Leslie Chance to continue testimony Wednesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leslie Chance will again take the stand in her murder trial Wednesday morning to continue to answer questions posed by the prosecution regarding the death of her husband six years ago.

Chance, 52, faces a life term in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Todd Chance, 45. Prosecutors allege she shot him dead, dumped his body in an almond orchard and was captured on surveillance footage as she made her way home by walking and taxi.

Chance, however, has maintained she never left her house the morning of her husband’s Aug. 25, 2013, killing.

She testified on Tuesday that after her husband left the house that morning she did laundry and put away groceries delivered by Vons. It wasn’t until that afternoon, when detectives arrived, that she learned her husband was dead, Chance said.

Andrea Kohler

Prosecutor Andrea Kohler, who is handling the case along with prosecutor Art Norris, has pressed Chance for details of her actions that day and on her state of mind leading up to her husband’s death.

The prosecution has alleged Chance knew her husband had reconnected with an old girlfriend and exchanged flirtatious text messages. The woman also sent her husband nude photos.

Chance has denied knowing anything about those texts or photos. She testified her marriage was fine and the family financially secure.

Kohler made much of the discrepancy between how much Chance earned as an elementary school principal compared to her husband’s earnings as a truck driver. She asked if Chance wouldn’t have to make large payments to her husband in the event of a divorce.

Chance testified those thoughts never even crossed her mind, but, under further questioning, admitted it would be true as she made more than double her husband’s salary. She also acknowledged there were hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies taken out on him.

Kohler and Chance sparred at times, Chance smiling and on several occasions talking over the prosecutor as she disagreed with her assertions. Kohler made several objections to Chance’s responses, and on at least two occasions Judge Charles R. Brehmer admonished Chance to only answer what’s asked of her.

The trial is scheduled to resume at 9:15 a.m.