Murder defendant Derek Connell, accused of killing mother and stepfather, has taken the witness stand

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather took the witness stand Wednesday morning.

Derek Connell, 33, faces life without parole if found guilty of the two counts of first-degree murder with which he’s charged.

The prosecution says Connell shot and killed Kim Higginbotham and Chris Higginbotham, both 48, at their home on Lily Pad Court in northwest Bakersfield on April 30, 2016.

Chris Higginbotham was shot three times, in his neck, chest and shoulder. Kim Higginbotham, a teacher with the Delano Union School District, suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Arrested while leaving the residence, Connell told police he’d been drinking heavily that day and was kicked out of a local restaurant, according to court documents. He said he returned home, fell asleep and when he woke up his parents were dead.

Connell told investigators he probably shot them, the documents and prosecutor Marcus Cuper said.

Connell’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman, has argued Connell suffered years of abuse at the hands of his stepfather. The attorney said Connell shot Chris Higginbotham only after the stepfather fatally shot his mother.

Derek Connell has been called to the witness stand. Connell is charged w two counts of murder in the 2016 shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

Connell testified he did not kill his mother. He said his stepfather killed her, he heard him kill her. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

Connell testified he killed his stepfather because he shot his mother. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

As a 10 year old, back in 1997, Connell said he was mowing the yard when a rock kicked up and broke the screen door. He said his stepfather spanked him twice on his bare buttocks, then molested him. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

His stepfather molested him 10 to 14 times, Connell testified. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

Connell testified his stepfather, Chris Higginbotham, told him he would hurt his mother if he told anyone about the molestation. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

The first time he told his mother about being raped was the night if the shootings, Connell testified. He said she slapped him at first, became hysterical. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

His mother confronted his stepfather and held a gun to his face, Connell said. Chris Higginbotham said, "The momma's boy finally told his mommy," Connell told the court. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

Connell testified he heard his mother cry out for help, then heard her body hit the floor. He said he did not witness Chris Higginbotham shoot her, he only heard it. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

Following the gunshot, Connell said he hid in a coat closet. His stepfather passed the closet. Connell said he surprised him and took his stepfather to the ground and got the gun out of his hand. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

He got on top of his stepfather and beat him after knocking the gun away, Connell testified. Then he went to check on his mother. His stepfather got up and there was a second altercation. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

Connell said he punched his stepfather a few times in the face. He then lay next to his mother, but Chris Higginbotham got back up. He said his stepfather told him he performed a certain sexual act better than his mother. Connell then shot him. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

In response to questioning by Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman, Connell said he saw the photos of his father's body showing he was missing a shoe. An unidentified footprint was found next to the body of Connell's mom. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

Connell testified that, other than telling his mother, he's never told anyone else about his stepfather molesting him. He said he feels shame, and it's not something a man wants to admit to. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

Connell said he would do anything to protect his mother. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

Connell said he kicked his stepfather in the head after killing him. "I hate that man," he said. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

There have been graphic descriptions of the sexual abuse that Connell said he suffered from his stepfather. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

Connell testified his stepfather had VHS tapes containing child pornography in the house. He said he discovered the pornography when he was 13. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

Cadman had finished questioning Connell. Prosecutor Marcus Cuper is about to begin cross-examination. #connelltrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020