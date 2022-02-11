Murder conviction upheld in grisly slaying at Delano prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at a Delano prison who said he tortured and killed his cellmate for refusing to stop talking about a rape will continue to serve a life term following an appellate court ruling this week.

The 5th District Court of Appeal on Thursday said a one-year enhancement must be removed from Travis Smoot’s sentence but upheld his murder conviction and the term of 15 years to life he received in 2019. Smoot will be returned to Kern County for resentencing.

Smoot, 31, argued on appeal about issues related to his not being allowed to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. Appellate justices reviewed his psychological reports and found nothing to support an insanity defense.

“None of the psychologists opined defendant was incapable of knowing or understanding the nature and quality of his acts at the time they occurred or incapable of distinguishing between right and wrong at the time,” the court said in documents supporting its ruling.

Additionally, Smoot’s pretrial interviews and testimony at trial show he wasn’t delusional.

“He was not suffering from hallucinations,” the documents say. “He was not detached from reality. The fact that his interviews and testimony may contain inconsistencies goes to his credibility but not to his insanity.”

Early Dec. 1, 2015, Kern Valley State Prison correctional officers found Smoot standing near the door of his cell. He told them he killed his cellmate, Larry Thomas Hite, 59.

Officers went inside and found Hite hogtied on the floor, clearly dead. He had suffered a litany of gruesome injuries.

His eyes had been gouged out. A pen had been inserted in one ear and a pencil in the other. Hite’s walking cane had been used to inflict another injury.

An envelope with the words “case closed” written on it had been placed on Hite’s back, reports said. “Karma,” “woman killer” and “rapist” were written in blood on his shirt.

Smoot told officers he and Hite had been drinking coffee all night and Hite told him about a rape he got away with, according to reports. He said he told Hite to stop talking about it or he would kill him.

“Defendant admitted that, when Hite did not stop, defendant tortured him all night before killing him at approximately 4 a.m. that morning,” according to the documents. Smoot said he strangled Hite.

Hite was sentenced to prison in July 2015 after a San Bernardino jury convicted him of murder in the 1986 killing of a 28-year-old woman.