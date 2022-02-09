Murder conviction upheld for man who strangled cellmate at Wasco State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After administering a brutal beating to his cellmate, Michael Beardsley reached for a makeshift clothesline and weighed what to do next.

Should he strangle the other man or alert guards and get him help? He chose the former.

“He decided to kill because his own ‘life (was) over either way,'” according to his testimony at trial. And he said he didn’t regret it because his cellmate was a convicted child molester.

Those details are included in a 5th District Court of Appeal ruling that upholds Beardsley’s 2019 murder conviction. The 41-year-old will continue serving 91 years to life in prison.

Appellate justices said in Tuesday’s ruling Beardsley’s testimony “left little doubt” he would be convicted.

“He testified he had subdued the victim, considered the consequences of killing him, then carried it out,” the ruling says.

Beardsley and James Morris, 43, were housed together at Wasco State Prison. On the afternoon of Feb. 7, 2017, corrections officers heard inmates yelling “man down” and went to a cell where they found Morris facedown in a puddle of blood and Beardsley standing by the cell door.

Beardsley was removed from the cell while officers attempted to revive Morris. They removed a torn cloth sheet from around Morris’ neck. He was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later.

An officer who interviewed Beardsley noted “it was kind of scary how calm” he remained while describing what happened, according to court documents. Beardsley had no injuries other than a swollen right hand. Morris had severe injuries, especially his head and face, documents said.

Testifying on his own behalf, Beardsley said Morris splashed water in his face when he asked him why he was in prison. He said he considered that a precursor to an attack and hit Morris. They fought and he killed him, Beardsley testified.

According to court documents, Beardsley wrote letters to the mother of his child saying, “I killed my celly because he washed his hands, LOL, crazy right.”

Beardsley had three prior strike offenses — two for felony gang participation and one for assault with a deadly weapon. Morris had been convicted of committing lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14.