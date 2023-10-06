BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have filed a charge of first-degree murder against a man accused in a deadly shooting at Yokuts Park last month.

Fredi Rivera, 27, was charged Friday and is due in court at 3 p.m. to be formally arraigned. Police arrested him early Wednesday in Delano, and he’s being held without bail.

He’s also charged with violating a 10-year firearm ban from an earlier conviction.

Daniel Landeros, 43, was fatally shot around 11 p.m. on Sept 18, his birthday. Friends said he was an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, immigration reform and civil rights.