Murder charge dismissed for third time against man who was accused of killing farm worker

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On two prior occasions, a charge of first-degree murder was dismissed against 21-year-old Carlos Anaya in connection with the death of a farm worker whose throat was slashed in January of last year.

The District Attorney’s office refiled the charge following each dismissal.

But a Superior Court judge last week dismissed the charge a third time, leading to Anaya’s release. As a fourth filing is not permitted, there is no recourse for prosecutors other than to begin examining appellate review of the dismissal.

Anaya had been accused in the death of 53-year-old Anastacio Hernandez Cabrera, who was found Jan. 16, 2018, with his throat cut in the area of Poplar Avenue west of San Diego Street in Shafter. He was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day.

A witness reported Cabrera and another man whose name the witness didn’t know went to the south end of a field near a pistachio orchard where they were working. Bloody clothing and bloodstained pruning clippers were later found in the field, according to court documents.

Detectives arrested Anaya at The Mission at Kern County on Jan. 17, 2018. According to the documents, he was given a ride there by a man who told investigators Anaya, 21 at the time, said he was lost and needed help, and had used drugs the day before.

A murder charge was first filed against Anaya on Jan. 19, 2018, and dismissed nine months later because the case had not been sufficiently developed to proceed to trial, according to prosecutors.

The charge was refiled Oct. 29.

A Superior Court judge found the evidence presented during a preliminary hearing sufficient to hold Anaya for trial, prosecutors said. A second judge who reviewed the evidence, however, found it inadequate and granted a defense motion to dismiss the murder charge a second time.

Prosecutors again refiled the charge, leading to a hearing on Thursday where the DA’s office argued that, but for minor errors in previous filings, there was sufficient evidence to hold Anaya for trial.

The court disagreed and the case was again dismissed.