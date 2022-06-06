BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Murder and other charges brought against a man in a 2020 shooting have been dismissed pending an investigation into issues that have arisen in the case, prosecutors said.

Todd Cobb, who had been held on $1 million bail, has been released from custody. The refiling of charges against him depends on what the additional investigation reveals, said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel.

Charges were dismissed May 31.

Cobb was charged in the Aug. 29, 2020, shooting death of Raymond Velasquez, 26, near a Bank of America branch. He was 38 at the time.

Cobb was arrested after he was shot in September 2020 in the parking lot of Premier Marijuana Shop on Kentucky Street. Two others also suffered gunshot wounds, and two illegally-owned firearms were seized during a search of the dispensary, police said.