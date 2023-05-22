BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge found an allegation of murder against a 14-year-old boy to be true and the teen faces the prospect of being held in a juvenile facility until he turns 25, prosecutors said Monday.

A disposition hearing for Enrique Nevarez is scheduled next month, according to a District Attorney’s office release. Because of his age his case could not be sent to adult court.

“Under California law, juveniles under 16 are categorically prohibited from being tried in criminal courts and facing criminal sentences, even when they commit heinous crimes, including first-degree murder,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release.

“Though consequences for juvenile violence are a fraction of what older offenders would face, we will continue to hold juveniles accountable for violent crimes to the extent permitted by law.”

A judge found it true that Nevarez shot 19-year-old David Garcia Bruno in the chest in Lamont on June 15. Bruno died at the scene.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business captured the shooting, prosecutors said. Nevarez was arrested June 21.