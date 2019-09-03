Three people wounded in South Bakersfield shooting, police say

Breaking News
Photo: 17 News viewer Alex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded at a liquor store Monday night in South Bakersfield.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting at around 8:50 p.m. at Tommy’s Liquor at the corner of South Chester Avenue and Wilson Road.

Police said two men and a woman were shot and wounded. Their wounds were described as “minor to moderate.” The three were all hospitalized.

Police said witnesses said as many as three suspects opened fire and described seeing a white vehicle leaving the scene following the shooting. No description for any suspects was provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

