The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot Tuesday afternoon in east Bakersfield and Kern County Sheriff’s office is looking for the shooter and several other suspects, according to a news release.

Around 5:32 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a report of shooting in the 400 block of Layne Street, just west of Oswell Street, according to KCSO.

Deputies found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, the release said.

The suspects were only described four to five men between the ages of 18 to 20. One suspect was armed with a firearm at the time of the incident. All suspects fled the area in a dark-colored compact vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.