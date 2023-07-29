BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Quick thinking by a teen girl led to the arrest of a man accused of exposing himself to her and another girl as they walked in northwest Bakersfield the evening of June 18.

The teen used her phone to record a short video of the man after he pulled up in front of them, got out of his car and began masturbating, according to police reports. He drove away and the girl gave the video to police, who then sent out a news release that included an image from the recording.

Four days later, a parole agent identified the culprit as John Anthony Searls, a convicted sex offender and one of his former parolees, according to reports filed in Superior Court. Co-workers also identified Searls. His 2018 gray Hyundai Elantra appeared to be the same make, model and color of the suspect vehicle, police said.

Searls, 35, was taken into custody and is being held without bail on two counts each of indecent exposure and annoying a minor with prior convictions. A preliminary hearing is scheduled next month.

Searls has multiple prior convictions for masturbating in front of children. Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, in arguing last month that he should not be given bail, told the court he “is a tremendous public safety risk.”

Questioned on his whereabouts on June 18, Searls said he got off work at 1 p.m. then went home, according to the documents. He lives with his mother in Wasco.

The rest of the day he spent in the basement searching for apartments on his cellphone, Searls told police. He denied being in the area of Jewetta Avenue and Olive Drive, where the incident occurred.

Detectives explained multiple people identified him from the press release.

“John Searls responded by saying a lot of people in Wasco don’t like him and he’s been harassed and yelled at because of what happened in 2017,” an investigator wrote in the reports.

That year, Searls was convicted of attempted kidnapping and indecent exposure and sentenced to six years and six months in prison, according to Superior Court records. The incident involved a juvenile victim.

The court website also shows Searls pleaded no contest to indecent exposure in 2012 and received three years’ probation. And in 2022, he pleaded no contest to being a convicted sex offender trespassing on school grounds, a misdemeanor, according to court records.