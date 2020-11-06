Multiple people arrested on gun, gang charges this past week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several people were arrested on suspicion of gun and gang offenses in separate incidents this past week, police said.
The following incidents were reported:
- 2:03 a.m. Friday — Officers made a traffic stop on West Columbus Street and found an unregistered gun in the vehicle of 34-year-old Jose Serrato, is on post-release community supervision, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of gang participation, possession of a firearm by a felon and weapons violations.
- 1:07 a.m. Friday — Police tried to stop a vehicle on Louisville Drive but were led on a short chase that ended when the driver, Jose Lopez, 37, ran from the vehicle and was taken into custody. Lopez is on post-release community supervision, police said, and was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation, possession of a firearm by a felon and other charges related to the chase and weapons violations.
- 10:28 p.m. Thursday — A traffic stop on East California Avenue resulted in the driver, Avaun Williams, 25, being placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI, police said. A passenger, Billy Tilford, 34, was found to be on post-release community supervision, and officers searched the vehicle, finding a loaded gun and methamphetamine. Williams and Tilford were arrested on charges of gang participation and drug and weapons offenses.
- 9:55 p.m. Thursday — A motorist led police on a chase after officers tried stopping a vehicle on L Street. Charles Wells, 28, eventually pulled over and taken into custody without incident, police said. A load, unregistered gun was found in the vehicle, and Wells was arrested on charges of DUI, driving with a suspended license, gang participation, possession of a firearm by a felon and related weapons violations.
- 6:45 p.m. Thursday — Police contacted Duwayne Payton, 24, in a stolen vehicle on Country Place Lane and found he had a loaded, stolen gun on him. Police said Payton was arrested on charges of gang participation, possession of a stolen vehicle and related weapons violations.
- 7:39 p.m. Wednesday — A traffic stop on Myrtle Street resulted in the arrest of Deontray Thomas, 35, who was found to be on active parole. Also arrested was Michael Webber, 20, who is on post-release community supervision, police said. They were arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, gang participation and related charges, and a third passenger, 16, was arrested on a gang participation charge.
- 1:54 a.m. Wednesday — A driver pulled over on Niles Street was found to be on post-release community supervision, and a search of his vehicle turned up a loaded gun. Edward Pulido, 36, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, gang participation and related weapons violations, police said.