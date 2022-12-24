BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted three people of attempted murder and two others of related crimes in connection to a shooting in south Bakersfield that wounded three people a year ago.

Convicted of attempted murder, among other crimes, were Jerrell Hubbard and Huey Conerly Jr., both 20, and Daveon Davis, 22, according to court records. The jury hung on attempted murder charges against Michael Webber, 22, but convicted him of assault with a gun and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. The fifth defendant, Yazmin Walker, 25, was found guilty of recklessly evading a peace officer and being a gang member carrying a loaded gun in public, records show.

All were found guilty of participating in a street gang, records show. The last of the verdicts were returned Thursday. Sentencing is scheduled March 10.

Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2021, shots were fired from a vehicle, wounding two adults and a 16-year-old who were walking on Castleford Street, police said. They survived their injuries. Castleford Street is west of Wible Road and north of Panama Lane.

Roughly three hours later, police found the suspect vehicle in the area of 34th and L streets and gave chase. The suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle then became disabled on westbound Highway 58 and Union Avenue, police said, and the defendants were taken into custody.