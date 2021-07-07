Multiple burglary suspects arrested after found in stolen vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple burglary suspects were arrested this morning after being found in a stolen vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol said that with assistance from OnStar, officers were able to track and recover a stolen Cadillac sedan. The suspects — who were linked to a separate, unrelated burglary — were subsequently arrested in the area of 23rd Street and Chester Avenue.

The department said items taken during the burglary were also recovered and returned to their owner.

The CHP did not provide the names of the suspects.