Multiple burglaries reported at Bakersfield small businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A string of burglaries have hit several small businesses in Bakersfield.

At around 6:30 a.m Monday, a thief hit Suggardaddy’s clothing store on Stockdale Highway and California Avenue in Southwest Bakersfield.

Surveillance image shows a picture of the suspect.

Owner Heidi Shubin says the burglars took electronics, cash and a stack of mail.

“To me it might be somebody that’s in their addiction that’s looking for quick money. I’m a recovering addict, I’ve been clean 13 years and there’s help. If it’s mental health, drug addiction, alcoholism, there’s help out there. Don’t come and take it from people that are hard working and only give back to the community and don’t want anything in return. But, we sure don’t deserve to have this happen to us.”

Less than 10 minutes after that burglary, a thief smashed the glass at Cherry Blossom Bouquets just down the road.

Owner Ami Cherry says he took the cash register drawer and ransacked the place before crawling back out the broken door.

Bakersfield police are also investigating a separate break-in in Northwest Bakersfield.

The Bra Shoppe in the 1400 block of Calloway Drive was broken into. Owner Elizabeth Sotelo tells 17 News, someone broke the window of the store just after 10 a.m. Saturday. The thief or thieves stole lingerie and other items.

It’s unclear if any of the break-ins are related.