Multiple arrests made on gun-related charges Thursday in separate incidents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Thursday arrested multiple people on gun-related charges in separate incidents.

Around 9 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Boomerang Drive and a saw a gun and ammunition inside. The driver, Daniel Garcia, 18, was arrested on gang- and-gun-related charges, police said.

Police at about 8 p.m. served a search warrant on Robinson Street and arrested Kendell McDaniel, 29, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and charges related to illegally operating a marijuana dispensary in a residential neighborhood.

About 12:30 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Chester Avenue and discovered the driver, Liandro Romero-Cuevas, 33, was unlicensed, according to police. A loaded gun was found, and Romero-Cuevas was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and gang participation.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.